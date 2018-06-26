An accidental fire caused heavy damage to two stores on O Street NW in the heart of Georgetown, according to the fire department. (D.C. fire department photo)

An accidental blaze caused heavy damage Tuesday to two stores in the heart of Georgetown, the D.C. Fire Department said.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out in a building in the 3200 block of O Street NW, near Wisconsin Avenue. It pumped clouds of thick sand -colored smoke out over the street.

After investigation the department said the fire started in a restaurant kitchen.

Enough equipment was sent to the blaze to activate a plan for Montgomery County fire fighters to fill in at at least on firehouse in the District.