An accidental blaze caused heavy damage Tuesday to two stores in the heart of Georgetown, the D.C. Fire Department said.
Two firefighters were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
According to the fire department, the fire broke out in a building in the 3200 block of O Street NW, near Wisconsin Avenue. It pumped clouds of thick sand -colored smoke out over the street.
After investigation the department said the fire started in a restaurant kitchen.
Enough equipment was sent to the blaze to activate a plan for Montgomery County fire fighters to fill in at at least on firehouse in the District.