A body was found Friday on the parking lot of an elementary school in Montgomery County, the police said. No identification has been made, they said.

The body was found about 2:15 p.m. at South Lake Elementary School in Gaithersburg. It was described as that of a 15-20 year-old male.

Police said additional investigation of the “undetermined death” was necessary. However, they said no obvious signs of any wound were found, and as of Saturday, foul play was not suspected.

An autopsy is to be conducted.

According to police, the body was described as that of a black male with a medium build, approximately 15 to 20 years old, and with a high top fade haircut.

He wore black gym shorts with white and silver stripes and blue Nike Jordan sneakers. A gray t-shirt was found on the ground near him.

He had been seen by school staff walking on school property about noon Friday, the police said.

In addition, they said, school personnel had seen him previously playing basketball there.

Police asked anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.