Authorities were pumping water out of a lake in Maryland to permit a controlled breach intended to avoid the risk that the dam could give way. (iStock/iStock)

Possible failure of a dam in Maryland continued to be pose a threat Sunday night, as authorities prepared to open a hole in the structure to relieve pressure of the water from recent rains, officials said

The sheriff in Carroll County, Md., said an ongoing effort was under way to pump water from Cascade Lake. as tentative plans were made “to conduct a controlled breach of the dam” on Monday morning.

Residents below the lake, “should be prepared for large amounts of water flowing downstream and possible flooding if the dam fails and an uncontrolled breach occurs” the sheriff’s office said Sunday night in a statement.

Cascade lake is in the Hampstead, Md. area about 30 miles northwest of Baltimore, and about 60 miles northeast of Washington, D.C.

“The situation is dynamic,” the sheriff’s office said, noting that it was being closely monitored. Plans have been made to close roads if needed, the sheriff’s office said.

In a report issued Saturday, the sheriff’s office said overnight rain had brought the lake to its maximum capacity and damage to the dam from the storm created the potential for “an uncontrolled breach,” the statement said.

Problems at the dam date back at least to July 27. At that time heavy rain had raised water levels to their maximum, and the dam showed signs of damage.

With more rain predicted, immediate action was necessary to reduce the threat, a sheriff’s office statement said. It said plans were put into effect July 26 to pump out the lake until water reached a safe level. to permit the dam to be breached safely.

Before the storms that began to sweep across the area Friday evening, a week of reducing the water level in the lake meant that it was approaching the point where work could begin on a controlled breach, officials said.

A similar threat at a dam in Lynchburg, Va., had eased, authorities there said over the weekend.