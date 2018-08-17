Many Washington-area residents are asleep by 12:30 a.m., but on Tuesday morning, an Arlington resident looked outside and saw two strangers in his car, according to police. When he went out, three people fled.

Using the description the man gave, officers sent to the scene in the 200 block of South Adams Street made three arrests, the Arlington police said Friday.

According to the police, they learned that items had been taken from as many as three other cars in the same area.

The arrests distinguished the Arlington incidents from similar incidents that occur throughout the Washington area frequently, with daily totals in the dozens.

Police say arrests are difficult to make in the thefts, and constantly urge residents to lock cars and remove items of value. However, locking alone does not appear to be an adequate deterrent.

In the past week alone, Prince George’s County police posted online four photographs of cars with windows smashed. On Thursday, items were taken from at least 24 cars in the county. The day before, the number was 17.