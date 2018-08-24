A pedestrian was killed in Montgomery County, Md., on Aug. 24, 2018, bringing to four the number of pedestrians fatally struck in the county in two weeks. (iStock/iStock)

A man was killed Friday in Montgomery County, Md., when he was hit by a car in the Wheaton area, police said. He was the fourth pedestrian killed in the county in the past two weeks.

Police said Mauricio Leonidas Correra, 41, of Silver Spring, was struck about 4 a.m. on Georgia Avenue north of Reedie Drive.

The site is near the Wheaton Metro station. Of the four recent fatalities, three occurred on Georgia Avenue, near Metro stations.

Police said they were “greatly concerned” about the number of recent pedestrian deaths

On Monday, Tierno Siradiou Bah, 69, of Silver Spring, was fatally injured on Georgia near the Glenmont Metro station, according to police.



Police said Julio Danery Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 34, was killed Aug. 16 while crossing Norbeck Road near East Gude Drive in Rockville, and on Aug. 11, Leonel A. Reyes, 58, of Silver Spring, was killed crossing Georgia at Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton.