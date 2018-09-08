Thefts from automobiles are notoriously difficult to stop, but in recent days, authorities in one Northern Virginia jurisdiction have reported successes on two fronts.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the number of thefts from cars fell by 31 percent after the introduction last year of a program called #9PMRoutine.

In addition, the sheriff’s office said Friday that two men were taken into custody with what the office called “a rash of larceny from vehicle cases” during the summer, in the county and in the nearby town of Herndon.

In many of the cases, the sheriff’s office said, unlocked vehicles were entered, and items were removed that included credit cards.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cards were later used at stores to buy gift cards.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said one man was arrested Aug. 14 on 12 charges.

They were given in the statement as four counts of credit card theft, three counts of obtaining money through false pretense, one count of attempting to obtain money by false pretenses, three counts of identity theft and one count of attempted identity theft.

A second man was arrested Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said.

It said he was taken into custody by Herndon police with the aid of Fairfax County police and charged with 10 offenses. A statement listed them as four counts of credit card theft, three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and three counts of identity theft.

Loudoun’s theft-reduction program was designed to remind residents to lock doors to cars and houses and to close garage doors before bedtime each night. Despite urgings to lock car doors, reports from several jurisdictions indicate that they are often left unlocked.