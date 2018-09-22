A Maryland teenager was struck by a car and killed in Prince William County early Saturday, police said. They said they had not identified the driver in what they called a hit and run. (iStock)

A Maryland teenager was killed early Saturday in the Gainesville area of Prince William County when a motorist struck him and drove off, county police said.

They said the 17-year-old and a relative had been doing driveway work. About 2:30 a.m., they were in a truck parked facing in the wrong direction on Sudley Road near Catharpin Road. When a car going west approached the truck, the occupants feared a collision and got out, police said.

They said the youth tried to cross the eastbound lanes and was struck as the car swerved around the parked truck.

Police said they are trying to identify the driver, who they said drove a short way, stopped and went on. They said law prevented them from naming the youth.