Banks once seemed the ultimate target for robbers who reasoned that that’s where the money was. But now ATMs also seem to promise a big score, as two recent incidents in the Washington area appeared to show.

On Friday, however, in an incident of a type that is far from rare, in this area and elsewhere, robbers in Anne Arundel County tried to make off with an entire ATM. The devices are known to often hold cash in the five figures.

About 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Defense Highway in the Crofton area, the county police said, robbers backed a pickup truck into a 7-Eleven store in an attempt to “steal an ATM” from inside. They didn’t get it, and police said they are looking for them, and for a truck with damage to the rear bumper.

In another incident, two men were sentenced to prison Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington in the beating and robbery of a man who was refilling ATMs throughout Washington.

Federal prosecutors said that last Nov. 15 in the 300 block of P Street NW, the robbers took a backpack “filled with cash.”

The amount involved may be suggested by the restitution they were ordered to pay: $52,000.