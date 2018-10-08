A woman extricated from her burning home last week in Fort Washington, Md., has died, and fire officials are questioning whether her ability to flee was hampered by the double deadbolt lock on her door.

Eka Usoro, 65, died at a hospital Friday after being brought out of her home on Old Palmer Road the day before by firefighters, said Mark E. Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County fire and rescue service.

Brady said Usoro was found near the front door “with a key to the deadbolt in her hands.”

Double cylinder deadbolts require a key to unlock from either side of the door, the fire department said.

County fire chief Benjamin M. Barksdale said in a statement that “no one should ever have to use a key to get out of their house.”

In a fatal fire Sept. 8 on Crelin Place in Lanham, authorities said, the victim was also found with a key to a double deadbolt lock in her hand.

In addition, officials said two people who died in a March 8 fire in Fort Washington were found near a door with a double deadbolt.