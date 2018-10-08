A man was shot and wounded Monday afternoon, about three blocks from a D.C. police station, according to authorities. In a second incident involving proximity to a police station a pistol was seized Sunday near the first police district headquarters.

The incidents raised questions about the amount of added security that may be conferred by closeness to a police station.

In the shooting, a man was wounded about 1220 p.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue NW. The site, near Lamont Street NW, is about 400 yards from the Fourth police district substation in the 700 block of Park Road NW, around the corner from Georgia.

In Sunday’s incident, police said crime suppression officers team found someone with a handgun in his waistband. Police said he was found in the 200 block of M Street SW.

It is about a block from the police building in the 100 block of M Street.