The man who escaped from Fairfax County police by climbing through a motel room ceiling was still believed to be in this area, police said Monday. They linked him last week to three stolen cars.

They said officers went Wednesday to an area near Belle Haven Road and Radcliff Lane to look into reports that someone was trying to open car doors.

They said a man fitting the description of the fugitive, Alton Thodos, 32, left the area in a Subaru that was reported stolen in Arlington.

The same day, police said, a man they think was Thodos allegedly stole car keys from a Burgundy Road house and drove away in a Nissan Rogue.

In another Wednesday incident, police said they were again in the Alexandria area of the county looking for the Subaru.

While searching near Heritage Hill Court and Lawson’s Hill Court, they found a Nissan Titan that they think the fugitive had stolen from the District.

Police said they were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a motel Sept. 29 when Thodos escaped.