Firefighters generally find themselves welcome at a blaze, but in Montgomery County this week someone began throwing kitchen pots and hot, burned debris at them, authorities said.

The unexpected turn of events occurred Thursday at a three-story town house in the Clarksburg area. Police said they were sent there about 5:30 p.m. in response to a call about a violent man wreaking destruction.

A 911 operator could hear a smoke alarm in the background, and managed to learn of a kitchen fire. Both firefighters and police were sent to the scene in the 22000 block of Fair Garden Lane.

Firefighters were bringing a hose into the kitchen, according to police, when they found a man inside, who refused to leave.

Instead, they said, he began throwing things, as the stove burned and flames spread.

When violence occurs at a fire scene, according to the police, fire department procedure is to protect potential fire victims, while waiting for officers to arrive.

When officers entered amid heavy smoke, a police statement said, objects were again thrown. Again, the man refused to leave and police retreated.

Finally, after officers brought shields and a stun gun, the man was subdued, police said. But even as flames intensified, they said, he resisted being handcuffed. Eventually, he was brought out, the police said, and the blaze was quelled.

The man was taken to a hospital and 10 officers were treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

They said the matter is still being investigated. With no charges placed, police said Friday, no name could be released.