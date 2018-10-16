Three people in upper Northwest Washington have been attacked by a rabid raccoon, D.C.health officials said.

In a statement issued Monday night, the city’s Department of Health said the raccoon was captured “after attacking three people in the Chevy Chase neighborhood.”

The animal was humanely euthanized, the health department said. Tests at the city’s public health laboratory determined that the animal was infected by the rabies virus.

According to the health department it has been confirmed that two pets have been exposed to the animal, in addition to the three people.

The specific nature of the attack could not be learned. It was not clear whether the three people were bitten, or when or where. Bites are the most common form of transmission of the rabies virus from animals to humans.

D.C. animal control officers were alerted Monday that the raccoon had been spotted near Nebraska Avenue and 32nd Street, the health department said. It was captured at 2:10 p.m. the department said. The site is a residential neighborhood with many trees about a half mile west of Rock Creek Park.

The rabies virus is transmitted through saliva or brain/nervous system tissue, according to information on the website of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The most common means of transmission of the rabies virus is through the bite of an infected animal.

It is also possible, for the virus to be transmitted if saliva of an infected animal comes in contact with an open cut, or with mucous membranes such as the eyes or mouth, the CDC said.

The pets have received a veterinary evaluation, given a booster dose of vaccine, and confined, the health department said.

The people have begun to receive the treatment that is administered after bits to prevent infection. If untreated, rabies is fatal.

Raccoons are among the animals most frequently infected with the rabies virus. Skunks, bats, coyotes and foxes are among other animals that are also carriers.

Anyone else who may have encountered a raccoon during the time involved was advised to contact DC Health by calling (202) 442-9143 or emailing rabies.info@dc.gov