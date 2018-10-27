Robbers held up workers at a construction site in Northeast Washington Saturday afternoon, in what police said was the third such armed holdup since Friday.

Saturday’s construction site robbery was in the 1000 block of 17th Street NE, near the Trinidad area, where police said one of the other holdups occurred Friday in the 1200 block of Orren Street.

Saturday’s holdup came on the 300th day of 2018, at a time when police figures show a decline in violent crime overall, but an increase not only in homicides but also in gunpoint robberies.

The figures show such holdups increased to 649 so far this year, 4 per cent more than last year’s 623 at this point.