This story has been updated.

One pedestrian was killed, three suffered life-threatening injuries, and at least five others were also injured when struck by vehicles in separate incidents as rain fell in the metropolitan area Monday, according to authorities.

The fatality occurred when a man was hit in the Laurel area of Anne Arundel County, in the 3300 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road, county police said.

One of the most serious of the other incidents occurred at New York Avenue and North Capitol Street NW, when a woman was struck by a southbound commercial bus about 8:40 p.m., according to Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for the D.C. fire department. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, he said.

Another pedestrian suffered injuries described as life-threatening about 5 p.m. at Beall Avenue and Gibbs Street in Rockville, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County fire and rescue service.

Piringer said at least five other pedestrians were struck in Montgomery between 5 and 8 p.m.

Sites included Rockville, Bethesda and Silver Spring.

In Fairfax County, a man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck about 5 p..m. at Old Courthouse Road NE and Westwood Drive, the county police said.

They said he was outside his vehicle, inspecting damage after a crash when another vehicle struck him. The site is in the Vienna area.

The causes of the incidents could not be learned immediately, but Piringer noted that roads in Montgomery were wet and slick.

Rain began falling in Washington about 5 p.m.