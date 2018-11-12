The two people killed Saturday in a collision between a car and a truck in Silver Spring were identified on Sunday by police as two Hyattsville, Va. residents.

One of those who died was the driver of the car, Ismael Melchor Salazar, 39, and the other was one of his two passengers, Maribel Zelaya de Reyes, 41 the Montgomery County police said. The other passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, they said.

The crash occurred at New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive, the police said. They said they are still investigating.