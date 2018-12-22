A pedestrian was struck by a car and fatally injured Friday night in Fairfax County while crossing a road, county police said.

They said Diego Brito Lopez, 25, of Centreville was struck about 7 p.m. in the Centreville area as he tried to cross Centrewood Drive near the Centrewood Plaza shopping center.

He was trying to cross to the west and was struck by a car that was going south on Centrewood, the police said. The driver stayed at the scene. Police said Lopez was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.

Centrewood Drive is a divided road with three southbound lanes near the shopping center, which is south of Route 29 in the western part of the county.