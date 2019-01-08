Two stores handling electronics and cell phones were robbed in violent incidents over the weekend in Fairfax County, in one case after an employee was punched and in the other after a display case was smashed , according to the county police.

The incident occurred within an hour of each other on Saturday, and involved groups of teenagers or young men. Police said hey were investigating to see if they were connected to each other and possibly additional, similar incidents.

In the first , four robbers went into a T-Mobile store in the 8400 block of Old Keene Mill Road in the West Springfield area about 2:30 p.m. They tried to take cell phones from a display but an employee intervened, the police said.

About an hour later, seven robbers went into a phone repair store called iFixPhones in the 7000 block of Commerce Street, the police said . The address is about three miles from the site of the first robbery. The robbers began “acting disorderly”, police said, and smashed a display case. Then they took “numerous electronic devices” and fled, the police said.

Similarities, in addition to the time and the items taken, included the clothing worn, according to police accounts. In both cases the robbers wore black hoodies and jackets, the police said.