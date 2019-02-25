Human remains were found Monday evening near the side of a busy road in the Bethesda area of Montgomery County, authorities said.

About 5:30 p.m. a passerby saw the remains in grass near the sidewalk in the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Road, said Capt. Tom Jordan, the chief spokesman for the county police.

He said the remains were partially hidden in a tarpaulin or other wrapping.

No information was available Monday night about identity or cause of death. Jordan said an autopsy would be conducted.

