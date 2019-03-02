A man shot to death Friday in the District had been a scholar and a philosophy professor in Pakistan, his wife said Saturday.

Jawaid Bhutto, 64, was killed as the result of an apparent neighborhood dispute, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said Friday.

Bhutto lived near where he was shot in the 2600 block of Wade Road SE.

His wife, Nafisa Hoodbhoy, said his death struck her “like a bolt from the blue.”

She said she “never, never, never” expected anything like that.

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to the incident.

Bhutto had been chairman of the philosophy department at the University of Sindh in Pakistan and was an extremely popular lecturer, his wife said. His specialties included Sufism and mysticism. In Washington, she said, he worked in the field of mental health.

Hoodbhoy, an author and journalist, said the couple came to the United States in 2000 and had lived in Washington since 2003. “We both wanted to make a better life here,” she said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news