An intense fire sent flames leaping from a rooftop Friday in the Gaithersburg area of Montgomery County. (Montgomery County fire department photo)

An intense fire sent flames and smoke billowing from an apartment house roof in the Gaithersburg area of Montgomery County Friday as rescuers brought out people and pets, according to authorities.

Three people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not regarded as life-threatening, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

The blaze broke out about 1:30 p.m. in two connected buildings in the 200 block of Sunny Brook Terrace, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

He said three apartments were heavily damaged by fire, three sustained water damage and another 18 were left without electricity or water.

The fire started on a second floor balcony and the cause appeared to be improperly discarded smoking materials, Piringer said.

He said the fire caused about $800, 000 in damage.

