After some traffic collisions, drivers routinely exchange information. But in an incident in the District last month, things did not go according to routine, according to a D.C. police account.

The incident, in which a pistol was allegedly displayed, raises questions about how often guns or road rage, or both, may be ingredients of highway encounters in the Washington area.

According to a police account, it occurred about 6:50 p.m. on April 12, a Friday. The time and day suggest it was near the end of the last rush hour of the week.

Two motorists, according to the police account, were in an accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in the District.

“An attempt was made to exchange information,” the police said in a statement. “One of the drivers refused.”

Instead, police said, that driver “brandished a handgun” and then fled.

On Friday, police said Darien Clark, 25, of Fort Washington, Md., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

No motive was given and no indication of possible injuries or damage was disclosed.

