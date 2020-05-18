The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington has come under fire as Justice Department leaders softened its sentencing recommendation for Stone in February and more recently moved to dismiss Flynn’s guilty plea. The incidents raise criticism that the Justice Department was overriding the work of line prosecutors to favor Trump’s allies.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington has 300 lawyers is the largest in the country. It has jurisdiction to prosecute both national security cases and political corruption across the federal government along with local and federal felonies in D.C. The office also recently took over cases handed off by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia probe