The driver was identified Friday by police as Lynda Ann Jones, 62, of Capitol Heights. Police said the passenger was her son, Richard Sylvester Jones, 42, also of Capitol Heights.
Police had said in a tweet Thursday that officers had “briefly pursued the fleeing SUV” before a supervisor called off the pursuit over the police radio. The vehicle crashed “moments later,” the police tweeted.
In a statement released Friday night, police said officers were sent to a gas station in the 7500 block of Old Branch Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday for a “disorderly call.”
A preliminary investigation indicated that a clerk had called about occupants of an SUV at the pumps “who were acting in an unusual manner,” police said Friday. Police said in the statement that the first patrol officer to arrive spoke briefly to the occupants before they drove off in their SUV.
After a 6.7-mile pursuit, the vehicle crashed into at least two utility poles along Old Branch Avenue near Tarquin Avenue, the statement said.
The suspended officers were not named.