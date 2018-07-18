Three Washington-area men were found guilty late Tuesday of the 2015 fatal stabbing of a D.C. man inside a Northeast apartment.

A D.C. Superior Court jury found Joseph Barbour, 38, and Charles McCrae, 66, both of the District, and Willie Glover Jr., 40, of Forestville, Md., guilty of multiple charges, including felony murder and burglary, in connection with the death of 50-year-old Leonard Willis.

According to prosecutors, on Dec. 21, 2015, the three men went to the apartment in the 700 block of 24th Street NE, where Willis was with his girlfriend. There, the three men demanded money and drugs.

Prosecutors say following a struggle, Willis was stabbed multiple times by the men, who then fled the scene.

Barber and Glover were arrested within days of the murder. McCrae was arrested three months later. All three have been in D.C. jail since their arrests.

The men are scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Craig Iscoe on Sept. 14.