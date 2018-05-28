Three people have been charged in the assault of a bus driver working the Circulator route in Georgetown. (Lucian Perkins/The Washington Post)

D.C. police have arrested and charged three people in the assault of a bus driver working the Circulator route in Georgetown.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police said, three men boarded the Circulator in the 3000 block of M Street NW. When the driver told the trio that they needed to pay, police said, the men became aggressive.

The driver got out of the bus, but the men followed and made threats with knives, according to police. It was not clear whether there were other passengers on the bus.

Three suspects were later taken into custody and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Gary Mauzey and Dashawn Jackson, both of Northwest Washington, and 23-year-old Steven Drumgold of Northeast.