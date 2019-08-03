Three adults are dead and an 11-year-old boy was shot and wounded in an apparent murder-suicide late Friday in Pomfret, Md., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deceased include a man and a woman, and the suspected shooter, who appears to have shot and killed himself, authorities said. The 11-year-old was flown to a hospital where doctors deemed his injuries not to be life-threatening, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Diane Richardson.

Police have not publicly identified the victims or the suspected shooter.

Charles County police responded to a call regarding a shooting at a home on Bensville Road in Pomfret about 11 p.m. Friday, Richardson said, and found two victims. An initial investigation showed the suspect had entered the single-family home and opened fire.

After the suspect finished shooting, a car pulled up in the driveway, driven by a woman accompanied by the 11-year-old, Richardson said. The shooter then aimed at the vehicle, causing significant damage and hitting the boy in his lower body. The driver was not injured, Richardson said.

The boy jumped out of the car, ran into a wooded area and made his way to a convenience store, where people inside called 911, Richardson said. The child was then flown to the hospital.

The suspect stole a car belonging to the fatally wounded victims and drove away, authorities said.

Police found him when they received a call about a car crash in Port Tobacco, Md., several miles from the Bensville Road home. When police arrived, they found the suspected shooter inside the victims’ car, which had run off the roadway. The suspected shooter was dead of a gunshot wound. Police found a gun in the car.

Authorities said it is unclear whether the suspected shooter shot himself first or ran off the roadway first. It is also unclear whether he meant to shoot himself, or if it was an accident.

The shooting appears to have been “domestic-related,” Richardson said. She added that police are continuing to investigate: “We have a lot of work to do,” she said.