Three Tuscarora High School students are facing charges that they sexually assaulted an underclassman on the football team earlier this month, Leesburg, Va., police said Thursday.

Authorities charged two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old in connection with the incident, which was alleged to have happened after school hours Oct. 1 in a locker room, police said in a statement. One of the teens was charged with sexual battery, and the other two students were charged with assault and battery.

Police declined to release details of the attack. The students facing charges were not named because they are juveniles.

The investigation began Oct. 5 when a school resource officer was informed of the allegations, officials said.