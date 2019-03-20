A 3-month-old girl found injured in a Southeast Washington apartment on Saturday has died.

Skylar Newman, of Southeast, died of blunt force trauma, police said. No arrest has been made.

Police said they were called about 9:35 p.m. to a residence in the 4300 block of G Street SE, in Benning Ridge, where they found the girl unconscious. Police and paramedics performed CPR and took the girl to Children’s National Medical Center.

Police said the infant died Tuesday morning. The report does not say who called police.

