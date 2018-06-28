Three people who pulled over after their vehicle struck an animal in Virginia on Wednesday night were struck and killed by another car, officials said.

Officers responded at about 9 p.m. to a crash with three fatalities at southbound Route 288 at West Creek Parkway in Goochland County, northwest of Richmond, Virginia State Police said in a statement.

The three people were standing outside a four-door sedan that the driver had pulled over in the left lane and shoulder after being involved in an animal crash, the statement said. The three people were then struck by an Audi SUV, the statement said.

The three people died at the scene, police said, and their names were withheld pending notification of their families.

The driver of the Audi declined medical attention, according to police. The incident is under investigation.