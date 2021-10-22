Just ahead of them, from the northbound lanes, the driver of a 2020 Ford Fusion tried to make a left turn onto Dexter, police said. It was struck by both the Honda and the Acura, with the Acura then striking a large decorative brick wall, according to authorities.
Three people were inside the Acura. The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The drivers of the Honda and Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officials said the child’s name will be released following proper notification of family.