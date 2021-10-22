A 3-year-old child riding in the back seat of an Acura sedan was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night in Montgomery County, police officials said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the 2005 Acura RSX was traveling south on Georgia Avenue, approaching Dexter Avenue in Silver Spring, police said. Also heading south nearby was a 2021 Honda Civic.

Just ahead of them, from the northbound lanes, the driver of a 2020 Ford Fusion tried to make a left turn onto Dexter, police said. It was struck by both the Honda and the Acura, with the Acura then striking a large decorative brick wall, according to authorities.

Three people were inside the Acura. The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The drivers of the Honda and Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said the child’s name will be released following proper notification of family.