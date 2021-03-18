The audacious spree, police officials said Thursday, accounted for five of 21 armed robberies and armed carjackings in the D.C. region linked to the same four-person crew in January and February.

At least two crew members, police said, bragged about their heists on social media. Their motives, officials said, started with carjackings — to get vehicles for everyday transportation and to use them commit robberies in which they got cash.

“These individuals were aggressive and bold in this crime spree,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said. “Each victim who was robbed was terrorized, and there was great potential of injury in their incidents.”

At two robberies authorities have linked to some of those arrested — captured on video surveillance inside a Papa John’s Pizza in Silver Spring and a liquor store in Oxon Hill — men were seen armed with what appeared to be a semiautomatic rifle. One of their alleged carjackings, also in Silver Spring, occurred about an hour after they had fled police in D.C. inside an Audi A3 that itself had been carjacked, authorities said.

Two were arrested in early February. The other two were apprehended two weeks later after a SWAT team converged on them in a hotel in Arlington. Officials credited a regional carjacking task force that was set up in recent months to attack a spike in the crime.

The arrests of the four “are a glimpse of the great work” being done by the task force, Jones said.

Court records filed in various jurisdictions show the alleged scope and boldness of the crew. Police have not connected each of the four suspects with each of the 21 robberies and carjackings but say they often worked together.

Police said all four had been living in Washington: Jeremiah Cox, 18; Elijah Day-Quan Greene-Parker, 18; Antonio Daylos Myles, 21; and Rashaun Onley, 21. Cox was 17 at the time of his arrest but was charged as an adult, according to court records.

All were being held in local jails Thursday. Attorneys listed in court records as representing Cox and Onley could not be reached for comment.

Paul Batchelor, a public defender who represents Myles on charges filed in Montgomery County, declined to comment Thursday, saying it was too early in the case and he had not received materials from police and prosecutors.

At a bond hearing in Montgomery County this month for Greene-Parker, public defender Pamela Duran did not address the specifics of the allegations but asked that he be released from jail, perhaps on GPS monitoring, pending further court proceedings. Duran said Greene-Parker had earlier lost a day-care job because of the pandemic.

Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Larson spoke at that hearing, requesting that Greene-Parker be held without bond and discussing a rise in carjackings in the region. Citing the specific cases linked to the crew in Montgomery, Larson said, “there were a number of completely innocent, random victims that were attacked by this defendant and his co-defendants over the course of about a two- to four-week period.”

Jones said the suspects bragged about some of the heists on social media.

“It’s disturbing,” the police chief said. “It bothers you when people go to a level to commit such a violent act and then to boast about it.”

The incidents date back to at least Jan. 29, just before 5 p.m., when three people approached a man who had withdrawn $600 from a Bank of America ATM in Silver Spring. One of them held a handgun to his head and another grabbed his hand, police allege. They stole the money and fled.

Montgomery police identified Cox as the suspect who grabbed the victim’s hand. They have charged him, Greene-Parker and Onley in the case.

Two days later, three masked men hit the Papa John’s — one armed with a semiautomatic rifle and the other a handgun — and stole cash from the register. So far police have charged only one of the alleged crew members in this case, Greene-Parker. At the time, police linked the robbery with that of a liquor store in Oxon Hill, where surveillance photos showed one of several masked men appearing to hold a semiautomatic rifle.

Members of the crew struck at least twice more, police allege, before embarking on the four-jurisdiction carjacking-robbery spree on Feb. 5 that was described by the 17-year-old.

In one of that day’s carjackings, according to Montgomery County court records, the teen was allegedly driving a carjacked Volkswagen Tiguan SUV with two others when they spotted a target along East-West Highway in Silver Spring. The VW made a U-turn, pulling up to a woman sitting her Mercedes ML350 while her son was unloading groceries outside their apartment building, police said.

Two masked suspects got out of the passenger side of the VW, pointed a gun at the woman and drove off in her Mercedes, detectives alleged in court records, citing the woman’s account and surveillance video. A patrolman spotted the SUV and tried to stop it, but the car got away — last seen heading into D.C. Cox, Greene-Parker and Onley eventually were charged in that incident.

The VW, according to court records, led to the first big break in the case. By the evening of Feb. 5, police in the region were on the lookout for the SUV — and spotted it in Southeast Washington, according to court records. When they tried to stop it, the SUV took off. Officers found it a short time later, parked and empty.

Police said they found Cox walking nearby. While detaining him, according to court records, officers heard Cox tell friends, “I don’t even have the money on me.” The teen was charged that night in the District.

Two weeks later, according to police, Greene-Parker, Onley and two unknown men carjacked an Infiniti in Silver Spring, used that vehicle to carjack a BMW in Temple Hills and fled from there in both vehicles. Police caught up with Myles in the District and arrested him. A week later, police closed in on Greene-Parker and Onley at the hotel in Arlington.

