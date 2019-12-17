By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 17, 2019 at 9:56 PM ESTA 4-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in Southeast Washington Tuesday night, the D.C. police department said.The child was being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck in the 4200 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE about 7:30 p.m., a D.C. police spokesman said.D.C. Fire and EMS said it was called to the scene, but no victim was found there. The fire department account suggested that the child may have been taken for treatment by private means.Further details could not be learned immediately.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy