A 4-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in Southeast Washington Tuesday night, the D.C. police department said.

The child was being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck in the 4200 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE about 7:30 p.m., a D.C. police spokesman said.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it was called to the scene, but no victim was found there. The fire department account suggested that the child may have been taken for treatment by private means.