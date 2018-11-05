A school bus and a trash truck collided Monday morning in Montgomery County, officials said, leaving a man and four students injured.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the 2400 block of Norbeck Road in the Aspen Hill area. A man who was driving one of the vehicles and four students aboard the bus were taken to hospitals.

[Seven people taken to hospital after bus, two vehicles collide in Maryland]

Police in Montgomery County said their injuries were not life-threatening. The school bus was headed to an area middle school but police did not say which one.

Some roads in the Norbeck Road area were closed, as investigators were on the scene.