Fifty-nine dogs were removed from a home Tuesday in rural Montgomery County, including one that had been missing for two years and was reunited this week with its original owner, authorities said.

Animal services officers searched the home in the 20400 block of Beallsville Road in the Dickerson area after receiving a report of a dog that had been “humanely euthanized because of its poor condition,” the Montgomery County Animal Services Division said in a statement.

In addition to the 59 dogs, officers also removed three cats and two turtles from the home. The animals are being treated for various medical issues, officials said.

Veterinary staff found a microchip in the dog that had been reported missing and were able to return it to its owner, authorities said.

County officials said the incident remains under investigation.