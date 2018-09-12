An infant died of burn injuries Monday and D.C. Police are investigating the death as a homicide, police said Wednesday evening.

The incident took place on Sept. 5 in the 1900 block of Valley Terrace Southeast, police said. Police arrived to the location at about 6 p.m. where they learned 6-month-old Brooklynn Zakiyaa Hill-Davis, of Northwest, had sustained thermal injuries.

Hill-Davis was taken to a local hospital and died Monday. An autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the infant’s death was a homicide.

Other details of the investigation and circumstances of the infant’s death were not immediately available.