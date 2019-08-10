A 6-year-old girl has died after police found her unconscious in a small stream in Baltimore County.

The girl, who is nonverbal and autistic, was reported missing shortly before 4 p.m. Friday in Dundalk, Md., according to Baltimore County police. Officers responded to the 7900 block of Stratman Road with aviation, K-9 and marine units to look for the girl.

At 4:53 p.m., an officer searching a wooded area behind Merritt Park Baptist Church found the girl, in cardiac arrest, in a small stream. The officer began performing CPR. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, where she was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m.

Police said the county’s homicide unit is investigating, as it does with all deaths of children.

