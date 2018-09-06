District investigators search for evidence after a 6 year-old girl was shot in the parking lot of a Southeast Washington apartment complex Thursday night. (Clarence Williams/Washington Post)

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the leg Thursday night as she walked with her family to carry groceries into their apartment in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Langston Place, in the parking lot of the Langston Lane apartment complex, said Assistant Chief Chanel Dickerson at the scene. The child’s family heard shots as they brought groceries from their car to their building and later discovered the girl was wounded in the leg.

Officers rushed to the scene after hearing the shots and the authorities took the wounded girl to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Dickerson said.

Police had no initial information about what prompted the shooting or who fired shots. Detectives were gathering surveillance footage from cameras located in the area, Dickerson said.