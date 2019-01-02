Arlington police arrested a 60-year-old on a murder charge in the killing of a 64-year-old woman inside a residence on New Year’s Day, officials said.

Police arrested Linda Snow, of Arlington, and charged her with second-degree murder in the death of Alice Carter. Officers found Carter suffering from trauma after they responded to a call for a stabbing at a home in the 5100 block of 8th Road S. about 10 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Medics took Carter to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation reveals that Carter was attacked during a dispute between both women, who knew each other.

Officials said the cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner’s office.