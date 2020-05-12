“I can find no less restrictive means to protect the community,” Acosta said, “especially with the allegation that this is the second time Mr. Tran has been involved in a homicide.”

AD

AD

Tran is accused of stabbing three in the Monday incident: a 23-year-old woman who died at the scene, a 19-year-old woman who was still hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday and a 30-year-old man treated at the scene by paramedics.

Tran had gotten into an argument with the 30-year-old about unpaid rent, authorities said.

Police did not release the victims’ names Tuesday and said the deceased woman’s relatives had not been formally notified of her death.

Tran was born in Vietnam, came to the United States about 40 years ago and has lived in Maryland for the last 20 years, said Allen Wolf, Montgomery County’s head public defender who represented him in court Tuesday.

AD

Tran worked as a carpenter, building display cases for museums, Wolf said. He reportedly lost his job two weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, a jail official said during Tuesday’s court hearing.

AD

Authorities said he shared a home with his longtime girlfriend, who recently had moved into a nursing home. The woman’s son had come from Florida to help with her care and had moved into the home, Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Fenton said.

An “argument arose apparently yesterday regarding the rent or the mortgage that was due at the home,” Fenton said during the hearing Tuesday.

She alleged that Tran attacked the Florida man with the knife and chased him outside, before returning back to the home. Also inside the home, at the time, was the Florida man’s girlfriend and another woman. Tran then attacked them, Fenton said, inflicting more serious wounds. A short time later, according to charging documents, he called 911.

AD

“Tran stated he killed someone and asked for officers to respond to take him to jail,” Detective Michael Carin wrote in an affidavit to support criminal charges.

AD

The woman who was not killed was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.

“Our best information, at this point in time, is that that young woman will survive,” Fenton said.

During the video court hearing, Fenton held up a photo of the alleged murder weapon, noting visible blood would be forensically tested.

Also Monday in Montgomery County in a separate homicide, a 26-year-old called 911 just after 10 p.m. to report a shooting inside his apartment on February Circle.

Arriving officers met him outside the apartment building in the White Oak area and “observed several visible injuries to his body,” police said.

AD

Inside the apartment, they found a 21-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. Authorities identified him as Marcus Ahmed Jordan of an unconfirmed address in Georgia.

“The decedent was visiting and staying with his 26-year-old family member,” police said in a statement. “The two became involved in a physical altercation and during the altercation, the 26-year-old male shot Marcus Jordan.”

AD