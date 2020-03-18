“We have the ability to adapt and overcome,” said Dabney Hudson, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 36.

Hudson said one group of potentially exposed firefighters had recently returned from a trip to a resort out of the country to celebrate 20-year anniversaries with the department. They met the federal criteria for quarantine, but Hudson said none exhibited symptoms or have been tested. At least six of those members are expected to return this week, Hudson said.

The other emergency workers under quarantine are linked to a D.C. firefighter who worked out of two stations in Southeast Washington and tested positive for the virus this week. His partner in an ambulance is undergoing testing. The others are in isolation but have not been tested and do not show symptoms, Hudson said. The number of quarantined firefighters was first reported by WRC-TV.

Gregory M. Dean, chief of the D.C. fire department, issued a brief statement Tuesday confirming that one firefighter had tested positive. The statement made no mention of other firefighters under quarantine, how the firefighter may have been infected or where the firefighter had been stationed.

A spokesman for the department said Wednesday that questions should be directed to the office of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, which is coordinating responses to the coronavirus outbreak. That office did not respond to an inquiry seeking additional details about the firefighters or the impact on the department.

The incidents show the unique challenges the virus ­poses to first responders, who must continue to be available for calls for service and come into contact with members of the public who are distressed, sick or injured in some way.

On Monday, a Metro Transit Police officer tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the department to isolate seven employees. The officer worked out of a station near the Franconia-Springfield Metro. Its officers police all stations, rails and ­buses south of the Metro Center and Gallery Place-Chinatown stations.

Police union officials also shut down a conference room at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Northwest Washington after the officer attended two meetings there last week, Gerald G. Neill Jr., president of the D.C. Lodge No. 1, told union members in an email.

A total of 18 firefighters and emergency medical technicians from Prince George’s County were put under quarantine after authorities learned that they had been inside a home occupied by a man who tested positive for the coronavirus. One firefighter who showed flu-like symptoms was tested, and the results were negative.

The District firefighter who tested positive for the coronavirus worked out of Engine Company 19 on Pennsylvania Avenue SE and at Engine Company 32 in Garfield Heights, also in Southeast Washington. Hudson, the union president, said that the firefighter reported becoming ill last week and that the test results came back Monday.

Hudson said officials with the D.C. Health Department are going through all the infected firefighter’s emergency runs and reaching out to patients and other members of the public and hospital staff who may have had contact with him.

Firefighters work and live in proximity to each other. Their shifts are for 24 hours and they reside, cook, eat, socialize and sleep in station houses. Some newer stations are spacious, but the District has several built a century ago, and in those it is more difficult to maintain distance.

Hudson said firefighters, whenever possible, are keeping their beds six feet apart and trying not to congregate in common areas, such as kitchens or “watch rooms,” where maps, computers and logs are kept.

The union president said he reminds firefighters to shower after calls and to frequently wash their hands. He also is urging that people who call for help, if possible, should meet firefighters or paramedics outside their homes, minimizing exposures for everyone. D.C. police issued a similar directive on Wednesday.

Hudson said it is impossible to be fully prepared.

“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “People’s perception is that we’re not prepared enough. We’re 100 percent not prepared. This is a worldwide pandemic. Hospitals are running out of beds. We’re running out of ventilators. We have to minimize our exposure.”