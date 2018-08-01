Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh gather outside the office of Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) before a scheduled meeting between Thune and Kavanaugh at the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Dozens of protesters demonstrating against Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court were arrested Wednesday on Capitol Hill, authorities said.

U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said 74 people were arrested and charged with crowding and obstructing after a demonstration in the Hart Senate Office Building.

Jennifer Flynn Walker, director of mobilization and advocacy for the nonprofit Center for Popular Democracy, said 600 protesters had come from around the country for a rally outside the Capitol, then moved to the Hart building.

The protesters were concerned that Kavanaugh would rule that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional and would overturn Roe v. Wade, she said.

“We know there are a dozen reasons — a hundred reasons — not to support the nomination,” she said.

Malecki said there was no violence and no one was injured.