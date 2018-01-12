Police have identified a woman killed by a vehicle in Temple Hills on Thursday evening as Eleanor Beecher, 79.

Beecher was struck by a car about 5:50 p.m. as she tried to cross southbound Branch Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police.

The crash occurred in the 4000 block of Branch Avenue and it did not appear that Beecher was in a crosswalk, police said.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and was transported to a hospital for observation, police said.

It was the second fatality in two days in the same four-block area in Temple Hills.