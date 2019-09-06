An 8-year-old boy riding on the gas tank of an ATV died after the vehicle flipped, police said.

Kemel Bonilla-Reyes of Temple Hills was holding on to the handlebars of the ATV being driven by a 15-year-old on Sept. 1, Prince George’s County police said. The ATV flipped in a cul-de-sac in the 5000 block of Janis Lane, and the 8-year-old was injured, police said.

A family member drove the boy to a hospital in the District and he was then transferred to Children’s National hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy is pending, and Prince George’s detectives are investigating the events leading up to the incident, police said.

“This is a tragic situation,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a statement.“ We are going to get to the bottom of what happened and how it happened.”

Police said the 8-year-old and teen are not related but he did not say how the children knew each other.

The child was in the care of an adult family member at the time of the incident, police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said.

The county has long tired to fight against off-road vehicles being driven on county streets, which police said is illegal and dangerous to riders and others in their paths.

“As we conduct this investigation,” Stawinski said, “we continue to urge all those who ride ATVs to please do so only in a safe and legal manner so we can prevent these types of heartbreaking outcomes in the future.”

