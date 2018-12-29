An 80-year-old man shot an intoxicated woman who forced her way into his Baltimore County home, county police said.

The woman, 31, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound to the lower body, police said. She was expected to survive, they said.

There was no indication Saturday that any charges had been filed in the Friday incident. Police said it occurred about 6:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of Butler Road in the Reisterstown area.

According to a brief police account, the woman walked onto the front porch of the house. The man came to the door and tried to get her to leave, but she pushed him and forced her way into the house, police said.

Police said the woman “lives near” the man. No names were provided.