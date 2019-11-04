Mims said he had dashed away from the water area of the park without a shirt in a panic because he couldn’t locate his son. After he found his child, a park employee saw him without a shirt and told him he had to leave for violating park rules, Mims asserted in his lawsuit. Mims tried to explain that he had been looking for his missing child and that his wife had his shirt with her, but the employee called security, which also told him he had to leave, according to the court filings.

AD

AD

As Mims said he was trying to wait for his wife to bring him his shirt, a verbal altercation ensued, and Mims exited the park. When Mims stepped out of the gate, a guard said he was being arrested.

Guards pushed Mims to the ground, put him in a chokehold and pushed his head into the concrete, said Donald R. Huskey, who represented Mims with Governor Jackson III.

“Nicholaus Mims and his wife feel vindicated for the unwarranted attack and the emotional trauma that their family suffered on that Father’s Day,” Huskey said of the Oct. 25 verdict.

Six Flags denied the claims and, after the lawsuit was filed, said it was without merit.

A spokeswoman and an attorney for Six Flags did not immediately respond to requests for comment but indicated earlier to the Daily Record that it would appeal the verdict.

AD

AD

“We are going to seek post-trial relief from the courts based on some of the things that happened in the proceedings,” Six Flags attorney David Skomba told the newspaper when it reported on the verdict. Skomba told the Daily Record that the defense thought the presiding judge made at least one error on an evidentiary matter.

Mims, who is black, initially claimed the attack was racially motivated, but that contention was not argued during trial. A judge granted a pretrial request from Six Flags to bar either side from mentioning race to the jury, Huskey said. The judge said jurors could come to their own conclusions about race from testimony and witnesses on the stand and there was “no need to inflame the jury,” Huskey said.

Video and photos that Mims’s wife took on the day of the incident show his face injured. Mims suffered a concussion and continues to recover physically and mentally, Huskey said.

AD

AD