A 82-year-old man died in Alexandria after being hit by a car on Tuesday, police said Thursday.

On Tuesday at around 8 a.m., John Bright, of Springfield, was crossing Richmond Highway in a crosswalk at the intersection of Fairhaven Avenue when he was struck by a 2000 Toyota Echo making a left turn from Fairhaven Avenue on to Richmond Highway, Fairfax County Police said in a statement. Bright died Thursday at a hospital, according to the statement.

The driver of the Echo, Robin Greene, of Florida, was charged with failing to pay full-time and attention to driving, police said. Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the collision, according to police.

Police asked anyone with more information about the crash to contact them at 703-280-0543.

