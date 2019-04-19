An 83-year-old woman died almost one week after she was hit by a car in Rockville, Md.

Huo K Li, of Potomac, was hit by an Audi leaving the parking lot of 650 Hungerford Drive at around 2:30 p.m. on April 11, Montgomery County police said.

Li, a pedestrian, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and died on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the Audi was not hurt. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

