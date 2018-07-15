An 83-year-old woman died Sunday after her vehicle rolled backward and struck her in a church parking lot in Boyds, Md., Montgomery County Police said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials were called to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, at 19620 White Ground Rd., just before 9 a.m., police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that Kathleen Virginia Howard, of Clovercrest Circle in Olney, Md., was struck by her 2006 Lexus RX 330 in the church’s parking lot after it rolled backward.

Howard was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died, police said. The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.