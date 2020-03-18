The fire broke out in the kitchen about 5:20 p.m. and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services department.
Maggiolo said Wednesday the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation. He said Meredith was the sole occupant of the apartment and that she had a working smoke detector that sounded. A person who lives above her apartment heard the alarm and called the building’s front desk, Maggiolo said.