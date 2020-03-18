A person who died in a fire in an apartment Tuesday afternoon in Upper Northwest Washington’s Glover Park neighborhood has been identified as an 86-year-old woman, according to D.C. police.

Joanne Meredith was pronounced dead inside her residence on the sixth floor in the Carillon House Apartments in the 2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW, near the U.S. Naval Observatory.

The fire broke out in the kitchen about 5:20 p.m. and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services department.

Maggiolo said Wednesday the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation. He said Meredith was the sole occupant of the apartment and that she had a working smoke detector that sounded. A person who lives above her apartment heard the alarm and called the building’s front desk, Maggiolo said.